Delmarva Power employee struck, dies while walking from vehicle

DOVER – A Delmarva Power employee died when struck by a vehicle while walking alongside U.S. 13 at approximately 8:46 a.m. Friday, authorities said.



The employee was wearing a florescent yellow safety vest and walking from his vehicle parked on the south shoulder when struck by a Toyota Highlander, Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said. An activated yellow flashing light was attached to the top of the employee’s vehicle, police said.



The Toyota Highlander driver said the vehicle had begun to experience problems and pulled onto the southbound shoulder before the crash just south of Lochmeath Way, authorities said.



The employee, a 20-year-old male from Wildwood Crest, N.J., was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was being withheld pending notification of next of kin, police said.



The Highlander driver, a 33-year-old New Castle male, was transported to Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus where he was treated and released with minor injuries.



The crash continues to remain under investigation by the DSP Collision Reconstruction Unit.



The roadway was closed for approximately four hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.