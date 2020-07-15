DNREC: Three arrested after deer killed

Richard Bunting

GUMBORO — Three arrests resulted after a deer was struck by a vehicle on July 9 and died after allegedly suffering from “cruel acts” by the defendants, authorities said.

DNREC Fish and Wildlife Natural Resources Police said Richard Bunting, 20, of Frankford and two juveniles were charged with felony cruelty to animals, second-degree conspiracy, hunting deer during a closed season, possessing or transporting an unlawfully killed antlerless deer, unlicensed and underage possession of alcohol.

According to DNREC, Mr. Bunting and the two juveniles video recording themselves intentionally hitting a deer with a motor vehicle and the alleged acts that followed.

Mr. Bunting was arraigned via video with Justice of the Peace Court 2 in Rehoboth Beach and released on his own recognizance. The two juveniles were released to their parents and are awaiting arraignment with Family Court in Georgetown.