DNREC traffic stop brings drug charges

Andrew Burns

DOVER — A 23-year-old Smyrna man was arrested on drug charges following a Tuesday traffic stop, authorities said.

The Delaware Natural Resources Environmental Crimes Unit searched a vehicle and located 322 grams of marijuana, 66 Xanax pills, $1,225 in cash, a digital scale, and drug packaging materials, spokeswoman Joanna Wilson said.

Andrew Burns was charged with Tier 1 and 2 controlled substance offenses, second-degree conspiracy, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to have insurance identification in possession, operating unregistered motor vehicle, display license plate, unsafe passing on left and duty to sign and carry driver’s license.

Mr. Burns was arraigned via video phone in Justice of the Peace Court 2 in Rehoboth Beach and released on his own recognizance.