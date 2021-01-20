DOC announces inmate death

GEORGETOWN — The Delaware Department of Correction announced that Michael Harris, a 40-year-old inmate at Sussex Correctional Institution, Georgetown, died Tuesday from complications from chronic illnesses, including asthma, diabetes, chronic pain syndrome and COVID-19.



The DOC said Harris received a rapid COVID-19 test at SCI on Jan. 10 after displaying symptoms of the illness. Upon testing positive, he was immediately moved to the SCI COVID-19 Treatment Center, where inmate patients receive round-the-clock monitoring and care, according to the DOC.



On Jan. 13, as his symptoms progressed, Harris was admitted to Beebe Healthcare, Lewes, for additional treatment and monitoring, the DOC said. On Tuesday, Harris’ condition suddenly deteriorated, and he was placed on a ventilator, the DOC said. Harris was pronounced dead by hospital staff at 11:10 p.m.



Harris’ body was released to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science to determine cause of death.