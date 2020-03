Alexander Melero-Almodovar

DOVER — A 23-year-old Dover man’s whereabouts were unknown and unauthorized after failing to return to Morris Community Correctional Center from a job seeking pass.

Delaware Department of Correction spokeswoman Kate Weber said a warrant for escape after conviction was issued for Alexander Melero-Almodovar. He was described as a 5-foot-6, 110-pound white male with brown eyes and black hair.

The DOC asked anyone with information to call (800) 542-9524 or their local police department.