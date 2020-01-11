Domestic incident brings menacing, resisting counts

MILLSBORO — A 42-year-old woman was arrested on aggravated menacing, resisting arrest and other charges following a domestic related incident Wednesday, Delaware State Police said.

Michelle L. Corbitt was taken into custody after the alleged incident in the 27000 block of Pot of Gold Circle, spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said. Police were dispatched to the scene at approximately 8:05 p.m.

Michelle L. Corbitt

A 54-year-old man was outside when police arrived and claimed that he and his girlfriend Ms. Corbitt were in an altercation and he was physically assaulted. Mr. Corbitt allegedly grabbed a knife and threatened to kill him, the man said.

The man sustained minor injuries and declined medical treatment.

Troopers tried to contact Ms. Corbitt who was still inside the residence and refusing to answer the door. Troopers subsequently made entry into the residence when MS. Corbitt continued to resist arrest and pulled away as they were attempting to handcuff her, police said. She was then taken into custody.

Charges included possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, aggravated menacing, resisting arrest with force or violence (felony), terroristic threatening, and third-degree assault.

Following arraignment through Justice of the Peace Court, Ms. Corbitt was committed to Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution in New Castle on $27,000 secured bond.

