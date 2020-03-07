Domestic incident leads to drug seizure

Dayquin Minor

DOVER — A wanted 25-year-old New Jersey man was charged with drug offenses after officers responded to a domestic-related incident early Thursday, Dover Police said.

Upon arrival in the area of Mifflin Road and Woodmill Drive, authorities said, officers contacted Dayquin Minor, of Mount Holly, at approximately 12:35 a.m. Spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said he was found to have an active capias from New Castle Court of Common Pleas and taken into custody.

Police said a search of Mr. Minor allegedly located 93 grams of marijuana and $1,864 in cash. He was found to have a warrant out of New Jersey for a failure to appear on other criminal charges, police said.

Mr. Minor was charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He was committed to Sussex Correctional on a $2,040 secured bond for the Delaware capias and out of state fugitive charge, and received an own recognizance bond on the drug-related charges.