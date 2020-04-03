Domestic stabbing incident leads to arrest

Safata Johnson

DOVER — A 41-year-old Dover woman was arrested in connection with allegedly stabbing her boyfriend during a domestic dispute, authorities said.

Delaware State Police spokeswoman Senior Cpl. Heather Pepper said the initial incident was reported at approximately 1:42 a.m. on March 31. A 35-year-old Dover man was reportedly walking along South State Street in the area of Lebanon Road after leaving Royal Farms. Police said the victim told them he was approached by an unknown man who stabbed him in the upper torso with an unknown object. The man was treated at Bayhealth Kent Campus for a single stab wound to his upper torso.

Police said investigation found that the man was involved in a domestic dispute with his girlfriend, Safata Johnson, on the night of the incident. During the dispute, the verbal argument escalated and police said Ms. Johnson retrieved a paring knife and stabbed the man in the upper torso.

Ms. Johnson turned herself in to Troop 3 and was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court. She was charged with first-degree assault and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony and released on her own recognizance. A no contact order with the man was issued, police said.