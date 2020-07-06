Dover area man shot to death early Monday

DOVER – A 32-year-old Dover area man was found shot to death in a vacant lot early Monday, authorities said.



Thomas Gilbert was struck multiple times by gunfire and was pronounced dead at the scene in the 100 block of S. New Street, according to Dover Police. Officers were called to the area following a shots fired report at approximately 2:48 a.m., spokesman Sgt. Mark Hoffman said.



Police said investigation continues and asked anyone with information to call 736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delawarecrimestoppers.com; a cash reward of up to $1,000 is possible for information leading to an arrest.