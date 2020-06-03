Dover area violence continues with two more shooting incidents

DOVER – A two-week surge in city area shootings continued with two more incidents overnight, including one that left a teenager shot in the chest and arm.



During a violent stretch that began on May 21, police have reported 10 shooting incidents, including a one on Monday that left two males charged with first-degree murder.



Dover Police said they could not confirm that the latest two incidents were related, but the possibility was being investigated.



At approximately 11:23 p.m. Tuesday, Dover Police said officers heard gunshots in the city’s east side, perhaps in the Town Pointe area. The officers could not find a scene, spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said.



About 10 minutes later, however, a wounded 18-year-old man arrived at Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus in a private vehicle, authorities said. The victim was uncooperative and only told detectives he walking through a Dover neighborhood when shot, according to authorities.



On Wednesday, police said the wounded man was in stable condition.



The second incident unfolded at approximately 1:51 a.m. Wednesday when police received a shots fired report in the 100 block of Hampton Drive. Arriving officers found a home that was struck multiple times, and no injuries reported.



According to authorities, the resident of the damaged home had not called police and provided conflicting information to detectives.



Police said officers were told by a witness that two black males supposedly stood in front of the residence before a firearm was discharged several times. The suspects fled west on foot, according to the witness.



The suspects were described as wearing hooded sweatshirts, one red and one black.

Police said investigation continues and asked anyone with information to call 736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delawarecrimestoppers.com; a cash reward of up to $1,000 is possible for information leading to an arrest.



Other recent incidents



According to police reports, several other recent shooting incidents in the city area have included:



• On Monday, two males ages 18 and 15 were arrested after a 31-year-old male was found deceased in a vehicle around 6:54 p.m. in the 300 block of Kesselring Avenue.



• On Monday at approximately 12:48 a.m., six homes in the 800 block of Woodcrest Turn were damaged by gunfire. No injuries were reported.



• Last Sunday, a 20-year-old male was shot in the lower leg after approached by two suspects wearing masks. The incident occurred at approximately 8:31 p.m. in the area of Cecil Street and North Governors Avenue. The victim suffered a non-life threatening wound.



• Last Saturday, a 38-year-old male suffered a gunshot wound to the leg around 9:31 p.m. in the area of Simon Circle. The injury was non-life threatening and police said two mask-wearing suspects were involved.



• Last Saturday at approximately 3:28 a.m., two shots were reportedly fired toward a residence in the 2600 block of Kenton Road. No injuries were reported and the residence did not appear to be struck, police said.



• On May 25, two unoccupied vehicles and an occupied home in the 400 block of Barrister Place were struck by gunfire. The incident was reported at approximately 10:42 p.m. No injuries were reported.



• On May 24, a 23-year-old pizza delivery driver was shot in the arm during a robbery try at Woodmill Apartments. The incident was reported at 10 p.m. The victim was treated at the hospital and released for a single wound. Two suspects were involved, police said.



• On May 21, an unoccupied vehicle was struck by multiple rounds in the 400 block of Sussex Avenue. The incident in the rear alley was reported at approximately 11:53 p.m.



• On May 10, an 18-year-old female suffered a gunshot wound to the head in the 100 block of Willis Road. Police said two suspects began firing at a vehicle that was struck approximately 14 times in the driver side. The female was treated at the hospital and expected to make a full recovery from her injuries, police said at the time.



• On May 9, a 48-year-old man was arrested after an accidental discharge of a firearm. Police said the incident occurred at around 1:26 p.m. in the Lidl grocery store parking lot.