Dover burglary attempt under investigation

DOVER — A suspect was sought after an attempted residential burglary in the 3000 block of Forest Avenue early Friday, Delaware State Police said.

According to authorities a 35-year-old Dover woman was in her residence when she saw an unknown suspect attempting to gain entry into the residence. The suspect was armed with an unknown type of long gun and attempting to kick in the door located on the east side of the residence, police said.

The suspect fled on foot after being told by the resident inside of the home that she was armed, police said.

The suspect was described as an 5-foot-6 to 5-8 Black male weighing 160 to 170 pounds, wearing a face covering, dark colored shirt and pants.

No one was injured during this incident and there is no photograph available.

Police asked anyone with information to contact Detective R. Costlow at 697-4454. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.