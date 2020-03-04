Dover drug arrests follow administrative search

DOVER – Two men were arrested on drug charges following a Friday afternoon administrative search by Delaware Probation and Parole, authorities said.

Dover Police assisted in the search at a hotel in the 1700 block of N. DuPont Highway at approximately 12:26 p.m., spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said. Cory Caldwell, 35, of Harrington, and Vincent Walls, 39, of Dover, were allegedly seen leaving.

Both men were taken into custody a short time later, police said. A search of the hotel room resulted in the seizure of 415.7 grams of cocaine, 2.73 grams of heroin, 4.9 grams of marijuana, two ecstasy pills, drug paraphernalia, and $4,528 in drug proceeds, police said.

The men were charged with possession offenses including cocaine, heroin, with intent to deliver heroin, with intent to deliver cocaine, MDMA and marijuana, second-degree conspiracy and drug paraphernalia. Mr. Caldwell and Mr. Walls were given $28,100 cash bonds and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown.