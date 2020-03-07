Dover man, 18, arrested in robbery case

Robert Stecher

DOVER — An 18-year-old Dover man was charged with first-degree robbery regarding an incident at U.S. Gas on Feb. 22, authorities said Thursday.

After being developed as a person of interest, Robert Stecher was taken into custody without incident. Other persons are sought in the case, police said.

Mr. Stecher was also charged with second-degree conspiracy. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown.

Police asked anyone with related information to call 736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delawarecrimestoppers.com; a cash reward of up to $1,000 is possible for information leading to an arrest.