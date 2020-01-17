Dover man arrested after shooting ex-girlfriend’s car

DOVER – Kevin Wilkerson, a 22-year-old from Dover, has been arrested on firearms charges by Dover police after he allegedly shot a vehicle that belonged to an ex-girlfriend early Friday morning, said Dover Police Department Spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman.

Police said the incident happened at around 2:13 a.m. when officers were called to the area of North Farmview Drive for a report of shots fired. Witnesses reported that a dark blue or black Dodge Durango was seen circling the area at the time of the shooting.

Officers located a dark-colored Durango being driven in the area of West North Street and South Queen Street a short time later and tried to stop it. The driver failed to stop and traveled about one mile before stopping.

Once stopped, Mr. Wilkerson was taken into custody without incident. He was allegedly in possession of “K2,” often referred to as “synthetic marijuana.”

Officers were then able to confirm that a vehicle belonging to an ex-girlfriend of the suspect on North Farmview Drive had been struck by gunfire multiple times.

Mr. Wilkerson agreed to show officers where he disposed of the gun that he used to shoot the vehicle. Police found a .380 handgun with an obliterated serial number in front of a business in the 300 Block of South Governors Avenue as a result of the information he provided.

Mr. Wilkerson was later committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown on a $20,700 cash bond and Violation of Probation on: criminal mischief; possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number; possession of a firearm/ammunition by a person prohibited; tampering with physical evidence; disregarding a police signal; possession of a controlled substance and various traffic violations.

