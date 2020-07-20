Dover man arrested for drugs, weapon during traffic stop

DOVER — A 30-year-old Dover man was arrested by Delaware State Police on Saturday afternoon after a traffic stop allegedly led to the discovery of drugs and a weapon, according to Police Spokesman Cpl. Jason Hatchell.

Markus King

The incident took place at around 2:25 p.m., when a trooper saw a green 2015 Dodge Challenger traveling at a high rate of speed and making an improper lane change southbound on South DuPont Highway (U.S. 13), north of Walnut Shade Road. Police initiated a traffic stop and contacted the driver, Markus King. Troopers smelled marijuana coming from inside the vehicle and detained Mr. King for further investigation.

A subsequent search of the vehicle led to the discovery of: a loaded Springfield .45 caliber handgun with an extended magazine; around 15.81 grams of marijuana; around 1.93 grams of hallucinogenic mushrooms; a digital scale and more than $700 in suspected drug proceeds.

Mr. King was charged with felony possession of a deadly weapon by a person prohibited; felony carrying a concealed deadly weapon; possession of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; speeding and an improper lane change.

Mr. King was released on $9,500 unsecured bond.