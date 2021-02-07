Dover man arrested for murder in Magnolia stabbing

MAGNOLIA — The Delaware State Police on Sunday announced the arrest of 46-year-old James Palmer of Dover for murder and related charges in connection with a Saturday stabbing incident in Magnolia.

James Palmer

State police spokesman Cpl. Jason Hatchell said the incident occurred at approximately 3:25 a.m. Saturday, when troopers responded to Millchop Lane, Magnolia, for a report of a stabbing. Investigation revealed a verbal altercation occurred between several people who were at a party at a trailer located behind the residence. Individuals left the party and went to the residence to remove themselves from the situation. The conflict reignited when the participants engaged again at the residence, police said.

Cpl. Hatchell said the argument escalated and the 37-year-old male from Smyrna and 34-year-old female from Dover were both stabbed with a large knife by the suspect. The victims were transported to an area hospital by an acquaintance. The 37-year-old male victim was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The 34-year-old female victim was treated at an area hospital with stab wounds to the abdomen.

Palmer turned himself in Saturday at Delaware State Police Troop 1. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to Delaware State Police Troop 2, where he was processed and arraigned on the following charges:

Murder 1st Degree (Felony)

Attempted to Commit Murder 1st Degree (Felony)

Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)- 2 counts

Palmer was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #11 and committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $1,120,000 cash bond.