Dover man arrested for robbery and assault

DOVER – A 25-year-old Dover man was arrested two days after an alleged robbery at a spa that left an employee injured, Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said.

Kampta P. Sharma Jr. was taken into custody without incident at his residence in the 500 block of Stone Drive following an investigation into an incident Saturday at Rose Spa at 1883 S. Dupont Highway, authorities said.

Police were called to the scene at approximately 10:28 a.m. for a robbery complaint. A 45-year-old female employee claimed that a person had asked for his money back after a service.

The person allegedly forced the employee to turn over cash and then struck her several times, causing injury, according to Cpl. Jaffe. The person obtained an undisclosed amount of cash and fled, police said.

Cpl. Jaffe said the employee was transported to Bayhealth-Kent General Hospital in Dover, where she was treated and released.

Mr. Sharma was transported to Troop 3 in Camden and charged with second-degree robbery and third-degree assault. He was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court and held at Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown on $6,000 cash-only bond.

Reach staff writer Craig Anderson at canderson@newszap.com