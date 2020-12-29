Dover man arrested for Townsend gun incident

TOWNSEND – Andrew Parsons, a 29-year-old from Dover, has been arrested by the Delaware State Police for reckless endangering and related charges, according to Cpl./1 Jason Hatchell, police spokesman.

Cpl. Hatchell said on Dec. 18 at around 5:23 p.m., troopers responded to Union Church Road in Townsend for an incident involving a gun. An investigation determined that Mr. Parsons had been in an argument with a 46-year-old man at the residence.

As the man began walking away from the argument, Mr. Parsons allegedly fired a single round into the ground several feet from the subject. Mr. Parsons then fled the scene.

Troopers found Mr. Parsons at a residence on Gravesend Road in Smyrna on Monday. He was taken into custody without incident and transported back to Troop 2 in Newark, where he was charged with: possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm within 10 years of prior conviction (felony) and first-degree reckless endangering (felony).

Mr. Parsons was committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in Wilmington on $45,000 cash bond.