Dover man arrested in October robbery case

DOVER – A 41-year-old Dover man was arrested Monday in connection with the robbery of two senior citizens in October, Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said.

Kevin L. Hines

Kevin L. Hines was taken into custody at Delaware Probation and Parole. Police had investigated an incident on Oct. 23 where a 74-year-old female and her 78-year-old husband were riding home from a restaurant when a suspect sat up in their back seat and asked them to stop. There was a struggle over a purse, police said, and the couple exited the vehicle and found the person had left.

Mr. Hines was charged with two counts of first-degree robbery. He was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown on $100,000 secured bond.