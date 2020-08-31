Dover man charged after handgun, marijuana found

DOVER — An initial seat belt violation led to the arrest of a 20-year-old Dover man after a loaded, stolen handgun was found in a Saturday night traffic stop, authorities said.

Daquan Watson

Daquan Watson was driving when stopped at approximately 7:09 in the area of South Queen and West Reed streets, Dover police said. His 1-year-old daughter and a juvenile were passengers in the Ford Explorer, police said.



According to spokesman Sgt. Mark Hoffman, Mr. Watson allegedly reached into a space between the center console and driver’s seat multiple times as officers instructed him to stop. After Mr. Watson was removed from the vehicle, police said a loaded 9 mm handgun was located in the area he had reached for.



The firearm was later determined to be reported stolen, police said.

Additionally, police said a combined 46 grams of marijuana were found in the vehicle and on the 13-year-old boy, as well as several ski masks and $127.



Police charged Mr. Watson with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, receiving a stolen firearm, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic offenses. He was released after posting a $16,103 secured bond.



The teen male was charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was then released to a family member.



The infant was turned over to a relative, police said.