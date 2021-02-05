Dover man charged after threatening juveniles

Feb 5th, 2021 · by · Comments: 0

DOVER — A 39-year-old Dover man was charged with aggravated menacing after allegedly threatening juveniles with a weapon Thursday, Dover police spokesman Sgt. Mark Hoffman said.

Raymond Lebeau Jr.

According to authorities, officers were called to a residence in the 100 block of Quail Hollow Drive for a disturbance at approximately 9:06 a.m. An investigation determined that Raymond Lebeau Jr. allegedly threatened to harm two juveniles and put what was believed to be a black handgun to an 8-year-old’s head. The children’s mother arrived and broke up the confrontation, police said.

Police said Mr. Lebeau was arrested at the scene without incident.

Officers located a black BB gun/handgun replica at the scene, Sgt. Hoffman said.

Mr. Lebeau was also charged with two counts of terroristic threatening. He was released on $5,000 unsecured bond.

Reach the Delaware State News newsroom at newsroom@newszap.com

Newsletter
Comments

© 2021 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie