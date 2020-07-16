Dover man charged in felony domestic case

LINCOLN — A 53-year-old Dover man was charged with felony domestic-related charges after allegedly forcing a woman into a car and assaulting her Wednesday morning, authorities said.

According to Delaware State Police, Lydell Hall also allegedly threatened 19- and 35-year-old men with a knife during the incident at approximately 10:35 a.m. in the 19000 block of Crabapple Lane.

Lydell Hall

Delaware State Police spokesman Cpl. Jason Hatchell said the sequence began as Mr. Hall argued with his 52-year-old girlfriend, whose son and grandson became involved. The woman and the two men left the residence on foot, but police said Mr. Hall grabbed the woman after she fell.

The woman was allegedly forced into a vehicle, police said, and Mr. Hall drove away. She later left the vehicle at a convenience store and contacted police, Cpl. Hatchell said.

Following transport to a local hospital, the woman was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released.

Mr. Hall was located by police in Dover. He was charged with possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, second-degree kidnapping, possession of a deadly weapon by a person prohibited, aggravated menacing (two counts), strangulation, terroristic threatening (three counts), unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, theft under $1,500 and malicious interference with emergency communications.

Mr. Hall was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court, issued a $41,500 secured bond and committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution.