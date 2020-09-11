Dover man charged in July shooting in Smyrna

SMYRNA — A 37-year-old Dover man wanted in connection with a July shooting that left a woman paralyzed has been arrested, Smyrna police spokesman Cpl. Brian Donner said.

Gary V. Lewis

According to authorities, Gary V. Lewis allegedly shot a woman in the neck as she was driving in the area of Locust and East Frazier streets July 14. The vehicle then crashed, and officers were called to the scene at approximately 5:30 p.m., Cpl. Donner said.



Following an investigation, Mr. Lewis was taken into custody without incident Wednesday night at a family member’s residence in the 300 block of Blue Coat Street in Dover, authorities said. Smyrna and Dover police made the apprehension, along with the U.S. Marshals’ First State Fugitive Task Force, Cpl. Donner said.



Smyrna police charged Mr. Lewis with first-degree assault, possession of a deadly weapon during commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, first-degree reckless endangering and criminal mischief with $5,000 or more in property damage. He was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 7 and received a $66,000 cash-only bond.



Additionally, Dover police charged Mr. Lewis with firearm and drug counts following a search warrant execution. Police said a small .22-caliber revolver was located, along with 181 morphine pills, 90 Alprazolam pills and $2,800 in suspected drug proceeds.



Mr. Lewis was given a $60,000 cash bond for those charges and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown, Dover police said.