Dover man charged with fifth DUI

DOVER – A 48-year-old Dover man was charged with a fifth offense DUI following a Saturday morning stop, Dover Police spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said.

Charles Black Jr.

Charles Black Jr. was initially stopped for driving with a suspended license at 12:19 a.m. in the area of Bay Road and Lafferty Lane, authorities said. Cpl. Hoffman said an officer “observed that Black was intoxicated and proceeded to conduct field sobriety tests.”

At the conclusion of the tests and investigation, Mr. Black was also charged with driving while suspended and additional administrative traffic violations, police said. He was released on a $5,601 unsecured bond.