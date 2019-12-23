Dover man convicted of rape, other charges

Isaac Pierce

DOVER — A 35-year-old Dover man was convicted of first-degree rape and other felonies associated with an incident last year, the Delaware Department of Justice said.

Isaac Pierce is facing at least 17 years in prison when sentenced by a Superior Court judge in February, according to spokesman Carl Kanefsky last week. The DOJ said he beat, strangled and raped a woman during an argument, while holding her against her will.

Dover Police said Pierce was arrested by United States Marshals on Sept. 20, 2018 – four days after the incident – and found living out of his vehicle on a farm in Princess Anne, Maryland.

Other convicted charges included first-degree kidnapping, strangulation, third-degree assault, and terroristic threatening.

Prosecuting the case were Deputy Attorneys General Kathleen Dickerson and Kevin Smith, aided by special investigator Lavincent Harris and social worker Lorraine Freese. Dover Police Detective Jeffrey Gott was the lead investigator.

Reach staff writer Craig Anderson at canderson@newszap.com