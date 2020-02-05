Dover man, hospitalized, charged after high-speed chase in Ocean View

OCEAN VIEW — A 30-year-old Dover man was hospitalized and charges awaited upon release following a high-speed chase and eventual crash Monday night, authorities said.

Bryan Denegal was taken into custody after losing control of a vehicle that then hit a telephone pole and tree south of Cedar Neck Road in Ocean View, Delaware State Police said. He was not wearing a seat belt and ejected from the vehicle, according to spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe.

The alleged sequence began around 10:59 p.m. when troopers were called to a theft in progress in the 30000 block of Teal Court. A person reported watching someone enter his car and then running toward his 2007 black Chevy Cobalt when approached, police said.

The Cobalt traveled west on Waterway Drive, and police said it continued to flee at a high rate of speed during an attempted traffic stop. Multiple traffic offenses were seen, police said.

The vehicle continued onto Island Drive, then traveled through a residential front yard while nearly striking a 53-year-old male resident, police said. The vehicle struck a concrete fence pole, then continued onto a front yard residence on Teal Court while causing minor damage, authorities said.

The vehicle struck a mailbox on Marlington Road before traveling south onto Cedar Neck Road and crashing, police said.

Police said a strong odor of alcohol was detected upon contacting the driver. Mr. Denegal taken into custody and transported to Beebe Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

A vehicle search located multiple items allegedly stolen from vehicles in the area.

Pending charges included possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, first- and second-degree reckless endanger, disregarding a police officer signal, theft (four counts), leaving the scene of a property collision accident (four counts), criminal mischief, DUI and multiple traffic violations.