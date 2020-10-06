Dover man indicted after flashing gun at political rally

WILMINGTON — A 60-year-old Dover man has been indicted on felony charges for allegedly pointing a gun toward protesters at a political rally on Sept. 24, the Delaware Department of Justice announced Tuesday.

Michael Hastings was charged with first-degree reckless endangering and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony for an alleged incident outside a campaign rally for U.S. Senate Republican candidate Lauren Witzke, according to the DOJ.

Michael Hastings

The indictment followed an investigation by the Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust, the DOJ said.

“The right to free expression should be free of danger,” said Attorney General Kathy Jennings in a news release.

“This is not responsible gun ownership. A firearm is a deadly weapon, period, and there is never a good reason to point it toward anyone except in self-defense.

“Mr. Hastings’ actions endangered others and we will prosecute him fully.”

The alleged incident occurred on Lancaster Pike in New Castle County, the DOJ said.

The Associated Press reported last month that Ms. Witzke, who is challenging Sen. Chris Coons, a Democrat, for office in November, said she saw a video of the alleged incident and denounced the behavior of the armed man, whom she identified as one of her supporters.

“As we said at the time of the incident, we fully condemn the actions of the accused, and we thank our police and the Division of Civil Rights & Public Trust for their diligent work in keeping Delawareans safe,” Ms. Witzke said in an emailed statement Tuesday after the indictment was announced.

Mr. Hastings is scheduled for an appearance in Superior Court on Oct. 16.

A possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony brings a three-year minimum mandatory sentence, the DOJ said.