Dover man injured after being shot on Haman Drive

DOVER – A 20-year-old man was injured from gunfire in the 100 block of Haman Drive in Dover early Tuesday morning, Dover police spokesman Master Cpl. Hoffman said.

The victim told police that at around 1:32 a.m. he was taking out trash from a friend’s residence when he saw a green four-door vehicle drive by. He said he head four or five gunshots and was struck in his thigh.

He said he ran back to his friend’s apartment and called 911. He was treated at Bayhealth Hospital-Kent Campus in Dover for non-life-threatening injuries.

The man stated that there were four black males inside the vehicle, all wearing black-hooded sweatshirts and red face masks.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302) 736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous.

Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delawarecrimestoppers.com; a cash reward of up to $1,000 is possible for information leading to an arrest.

Reach the Delaware State News newsroom at newsroom@newszap.com