Dover man sentenced for stealing firearms

WILMINGTON — A 26-year-old Dover man was sentenced to more than four years in federal prison for stealing 14 firearms from a business in May 2017, authorities announced Wednesday.

Brandon Williams had earlier pleaded guilty to taking 13 handguns and an AR-15-style rifle from Baker’s Hardware in Millsboro on May 5, 2015, according to the United States Attorney’s District of Delaware office. On Tuesday, he received 51 months in prison from U.S. District Judge Leonard P. Stark for the offense involving a federal firearm licensee.

“The defendant’s arrest occurred almost two years after he robbed a Millsboro business and stole over a dozen firearms,” U.S. Attorney David C. Weiss said in a news release.

“Patience, perseverance and collaboration with our state and local partners made the prosecution of this gun store robbery possible. We will not stop until those who place our community at risk by trafficking in stolen firearms are brought to justice.”

According to ATF Baltimore Special Agent in Charge Rob Cekada, “A firearm in the hands of someone with criminal intentions is a dangerous situation and ATF is committed to stopping the flow of illegal firearms onto our streets.”



Delaware State Police, Millsboro Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case, which was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jesse S. Wenger.

