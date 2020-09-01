Dover man wounded in parking lot shooting

DOVER — An 18-year-old man suffered a non-life-threatening wound when shot in the chest during an incident in a parking lot early Tuesday, authorities said.

According to Dover police spokesman Sgt. Mark Hoffman, the man said he was alone in a car around 1:50 a.m. when hearing multiple shots at Leander Lakes apartment complex in the area of 300 Isabelle Isle.

The man then fled in his vehicle and eventually on foot, though police did not have information on when he was wounded. He does not live in the apartment complex and was unable to provide a suspect or vehicle description, police said.

Police said a friend transported the injured man to Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus, where he was treated.

• In an incident around seven hours earlier, two men reported that multiple shots were fired at them from the rear of an apartment building in the 100 block of Willis Road, police said.

The men said they were walking home at the time, and police were dispatched to the area at approximately 6:30 p.m., according to Sgt. Hoffman.

Shell casings were found in the area and no injuries or damage were reported, police said.

The men refused to speak with detectives and left the scene, according to police, and did not appear for an interview when contacted by phone afterward.

Investigations into the incidents are ongoing and the Dover Police Department asked anyone with information to call 736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous.

Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com; a cash reward of up to $1,000 is possible for information leading to an arrest.

• A 29-year-old Smyrna man was arrested Sunday in alleged connection with an Aug. 26 shooting incident involving a domestic-related argument, police said.

Delaware State Police transported Eric Sartin to the Dover Police Department, and he was charged with a single count of criminal mischief, Sgt. Hoffman said. Mr. Sartin appeared before Justice of the Peace Court 7 and was released on an own recognizance bond.

Police said two shots were fired into the air and two more at an unoccupied vehicle in the Alpha Medical Care parking lot at 642 S. Queen St. at approximately 12:24 p.m. No injuries were reported and a person fled from the scene in a vehicle, police said.