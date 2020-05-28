Dover men arrested for DUI, gun possession in two separate incidents

May 28th, 2020 · by · Comments: 0
Shawn Schlegel

DOVER — A 43-year-old Dover man was charged with DUI and a firearm offense after being found slumped over a steering wheel late Wednesday, authorities said.

Shawn Schlegel was contacted by officers at approximately 10:41 p.m. in the area of Blue Beach Drive and Alder Road; Dover Police said a loaded 9mm handgun was allegedly located in the vehicle.

Mr. Schlegel was charged with DUI and possession of a firearm while intoxicated. He was released on an own recognizance bond.

The firearm was confiscated and held as evidence pending the case’s resolution, spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman.

• Early last Sunday, police said, Deshawn Watson, 30, of Dover, was stopped after allegedly driving through a red light at the intersection of South Governor’s Avenue and Webb’s Lane. A loaded 9mm handgun was found in the vehicle at around 12:50 a.m., authorities said, and Mr. Watson was determined to be under the influence of alcohol.

DeShawn Watson

Mr. Watson was charged with failure to stop at a red light, DUI and possession of firearm while intoxicated. He was released on an own recognizance bond.

Dover Police took possession of the handgun pending the outcome of the case.

Reach staff writer Craig Anderson at canderson@newszap.com

Tags:
Newsletter
Comments

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie