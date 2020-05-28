Dover men arrested for DUI, gun possession in two separate incidents

Shawn Schlegel

DOVER — A 43-year-old Dover man was charged with DUI and a firearm offense after being found slumped over a steering wheel late Wednesday, authorities said.

Shawn Schlegel was contacted by officers at approximately 10:41 p.m. in the area of Blue Beach Drive and Alder Road; Dover Police said a loaded 9mm handgun was allegedly located in the vehicle.

Mr. Schlegel was charged with DUI and possession of a firearm while intoxicated. He was released on an own recognizance bond.

The firearm was confiscated and held as evidence pending the case’s resolution, spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman.

• Early last Sunday, police said, Deshawn Watson, 30, of Dover, was stopped after allegedly driving through a red light at the intersection of South Governor’s Avenue and Webb’s Lane. A loaded 9mm handgun was found in the vehicle at around 12:50 a.m., authorities said, and Mr. Watson was determined to be under the influence of alcohol.

DeShawn Watson

Mr. Watson was charged with failure to stop at a red light, DUI and possession of firearm while intoxicated. He was released on an own recognizance bond.

Dover Police took possession of the handgun pending the outcome of the case.