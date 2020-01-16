Dover pair charged with drug, firearm offenses

Pictured is evidence authorities said was seized during a Delaware Probation and Parole home visit on Tuesday afternoon. (Submitted photo/Dover Police Department)

DOVER — A Probation and Parole home visit brought the discovery of a firearm and drugs Tuesday afternoon, spurring two arrests, authorities said.

According to Dover Police, officers were checking on Javon Pollard, 23, who had pending charges and was a pre-trial service probationer. He and Shyasia Hood, 23, were contacted inside a vehicle in front of their 500 Persimmon Tree Lane apartment at approximately 2:28 p.m., spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said.

Javon Pollard

A strong odor of marijuana was allegedly detected from the vehicle, police said, and Mr. Pollard and Ms. Hood were taken into custody without incident.

A search warrant was obtained for the apartment, and police said 22.6 grams of crack cocaine, a .22 caliber handgun, .22 caliber ammunition, $2,500 in possible drug proceeds and 17 grams of marijuana were located.

Shyasia Hood

Mr. Pollard and Ms. Hood were both charged with possession of a deadly weapon during commission of a felony, firearm/ammunition by person prohibited (three counts), with intent to deliver crack cocaine, crack cocaine, and marijuana, along with second-degree conspiracy and drug paraphernalia. Mr. Pollard was charged with violation of probation, police said.

Mr. Pollard and Ms. Hood were both given $67,000 cash bonds and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown and Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution in New Castle, respectively.

Reach staff writer Craig Anderson at canderson@newszap.com