Dover PD emergency response exercise set for Wednesday morning

DOVER – The Dover Police Department said it plans to hold an emergency response exercise at Dover City Hall on Wednesday.



The exercise from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. in the area of 15 Loockerman Plaza is not expected to affect traffic flow.



According to a department Facebook post, the exercise is designed to test the capabilities of city police and other participating agencies in the event of a true emergency. The exercise also allows participants to become more educated about the resources that each individual agency and participant can provide in a true emergency and discuss ways to improve responses to such incidents, police said.



There will be a large gathering of emergency vehicles, equipment, and personnel on site but the public should not be alarmed as this is only a training exercise, police said.



The public can call 736-7130 with any questions or concerns.