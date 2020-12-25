Dover police investigate shooting death

DOVER — The Dover Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a male in his late 20s from Dover that occurred early Friday morning in the area of Towne Point Apartments, 820 Carvel Drive.

Dover Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Mark Hoffman said that at approximately 2:13 a.m., officers responded to Bayhealth Kent General Hospital for a report of a gunshot victim arriving by private vehicle. The victim succumbed to his injuries after arriving at the hospital. Further details were not released Friday for investigative purposes.

The Dover Police Department is withholding the name and age of the victim until the next of kin has been notified.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302) 736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.