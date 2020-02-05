Dover police investigating man’s death

DOVER – Police are investigating after a 50-year-old male was found dead inside a home on North Governors Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

Dover Police spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said officers responded to the residence for a psychiatric incident after a person called the police department. The time of the incident was listed as 1:36 p.m. and police said a death investigation was underway.

When officers contacted the caller inside the residence, they found the body of the deceased man, police said. The caller was taken to a nearby hospital for an evaluation.

No obvious cause of death determined at the scene and an autopsy is scheduled in the near future, police said. Names of both the caller/person contacted and the deceased male are being withheld pending further investigation and next of kin notifications.

Police asked anyone with information to call 736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delawarecrimestoppers.com; a cash reward of up to $1,000 is possible for information leading to an arrest.