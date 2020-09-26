Dover police search for Royal Farms robbery suspect

DOVER – The Dover Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place on Friday night at the Royal Farms convenience store located on the corner of Saulsbury Road and West North Street, according to Sgt. Mark Hoffman, police spokesman.

Sgt. Hoffman said the suspect entered the business at around 10:43 p.m. and waited in line at the registers. When he went up to the counter, he displayed a handgun and demanded cash from the employee. The employee complied and the suspect fled with the money towards the area of Simon Circle.

The suspect is described as a black male, wearing a navy blue sweatshirt, dark sweatpants, black winter hat and a face mask.