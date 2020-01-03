Dover rape suspect located in South Carolina

Juan Carlos Hernandez

DOVER — A 34-year-old man sought since October 2018 after being accused of raping a minor has been apprehended in South Carolina, authorities said Friday.

Juan Carlos Hernandez was wanted following claims made by a female to a school therapist, Dover Police said. The female was 6-years-old at the time of the alleged incident in March 2011.

Mr. Hernandez, who authorities said is not a legal resident of the United States, was found in Beaufort County after the FBI received a tip. The FBI then notified Dover Police and the U.S. Marshals First State Fugitive Task Force were notified.

On Thursday, Mr. Hernandez was taken into custody, Dover Police spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said. He is awaiting extradition to Delaware, which police said typically takes not more than a week or two.

A warrant regarding a second-degree rape charge was obtained two years ago after detectives conducted a forensic interview and reviewed other evidence, authorities said.

A member of the U.S. Marshals force will escort Mr. Hernandez to the First State if or when he waives extradition or a judge orders it, Cpl. Hoffman said.

When initially announcing the search for Mr. Hernandez in 2018, police said his location was unknown and he could have returned to Mexico following the alleged incident.

