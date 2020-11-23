Dover shooting leaves man injured

DOVER – A 22-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries during a shooting incident Sunday, Dover police spokesman Sgt. Mark Hoffman said.



According to authorities, the wounded man was located at the Burger King in the area of East Loockerman Street and U.S. 13 at approximately 5:03 p.m. He had suffered a shoulder wound and police learned that the incident happened in the 800 block of S. Little Creek Road.



The victim was then transported to Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus.



Police said investigation continues and asked anyone with information to call 736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.