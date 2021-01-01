Dover T-Mobile robbery suspects sought

DOVER — Police are looking for two men who robbed the T-Mobile store on DuPont Highway Thursday.

Dover Police said two Black men entered the business at about 4:57 p.m. and began removing electronic items from display. The suspects told the store employee they had a firearm and would shoot if anyone tried to stop them.

The two then fled with nearly $6,000 worth of electronic items.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at 736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous.

Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com. A cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.