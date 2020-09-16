Dover teen arrested on attempted murder charge

DOVER – A 17-year-old male was arrested on a first-degree attempted murder charge for an alleged shooting incident on Sept. 10, Dover police Sgt. Mark Hoffman said.

Alexander Singletary turned himself in to authorities on Tuesday night, said Sgt. Hoffman. The domestic incident occurred at Mapleton Square Apartments in the 100 block of Willis Road, police said.

Four gunshots were discharged during the incident and police said no injuries occurred. Police said the Singletary teen then left the scene.

Additional charges included possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by person prohibited (juvenile), second-degree assault, carrying concealed deadly weapon, first-degree reckless endangering (four counts), aggravated menacing (two counts) and criminal mischief.

The Singletary teen was committed to a juvenile detention center on a $205,050 cash bond.