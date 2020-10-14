Dover teen reported missing since Friday

DOVER — The case of a 17-year-old Dover girl reported missing last week is ongoing, Delaware State Police spokesman Cpl. Jason Hatchell said Wednesday morning.

Hailee Duncan

According to authorities, a Gold Alert was issued after Hailee Duncan was last seen at approximately 1 p.m. Friday in the area of Barons Court in Dover. She was described as a white female, approximately 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 110 pounds, with blond hair. The teen was last seen wearing green tights and a black and green shirt, police said.

Hailee may be with Ivan Worthy, 26, of Dover, police said.

The DSP Troop 3 Youth Aid Unit has been assigned to the investigation, Cpl. Hatchell said.

When announcing the Gold Alert, police said attempts to locate or communicate with Hailee had been unsuccessful and there was concern for her welfare.

Police asked anyone with information on the teen’s whereabouts to contact DSP Troop 3 by calling 697-4454 or 911. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at (800) TIP-3333 or visiting delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.