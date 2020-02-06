Dover teen shot to death early Friday morning

DOVER – A 19-year-old Dover man was shot to death early Friday morning, the city’s 14th gunfire incident since Dec. 23 and second fatal involving a teen.



Jamil Green was shot multiple times and found unconscious by officers arriving at Country Club Apartments at approximately 2:55 a.m., Dover Police said The victim was lying near the Q Building at 70 Greenway Square off Forrest Avenue, authorities said.



Mr. Green was “pronounced dead on scene by medical personnel who responded to provide aid,” according to spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman.



Police were called to the scene after receiving a shots fired report.



Investigation is ongoing and Dover Police asked anyone with information to call 736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delawarecrimestoppers.com; a cash reward of up to $1,000 is possible for information leading to an arrest.



Dover Police have investigated 11 shootings within city limits in just over a month, and Delaware State Police have handled three more in the area.



On Jan. 6 Kainami Grant, 15, of Milford, died from wounds after being shot in an alley near Paul Street and Davis Circle. The time of the incident was listed as 9:49 p.m.



The 14 shootings overall left 11 persons injured, including two fatally. Six residences, two vehicles and a business building were damaged.