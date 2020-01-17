Dover teenager arrested on gun, drug charges

DOVER – Lamar Howard, 17 years old, was arrested by Dover police on alleged firearms and marijuana charges during a traffic stop on Thursday night, said Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman, spokesman for the Dover Police Department.

Sadique Ingram, 19, was released after being charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia during the stop.

Master Cpl. Hoffman said that at around 8:39 p.m., officers saw a silver sedan traveling southbound on Bay Road with one headlight. They proceeded to stop the car in the area of Bay Road and Presidents Drive.

During the vehicle stop, officers allegedly smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a loaded handgun that had been previously reported stolen, 53 grams of marijuana, a digital scale and packaging materials.

Mr. Howard (17) and Mr. Ingram (19) were both taken into custody without incident.

Mr. Howard was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony; two counts of possession of a firearm by a person prohibited; possession with intent to deliver marijuana; receiving a stolen firearm; second-degree conspiracy and drug paraphernalia.

Bond information was not available at time of release.

Reach the Delaware State News newsroom at newsroom@newszap.com