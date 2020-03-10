Dover traffic stop brings drug charges

DOVER – A 20-year-old Frederica man was charged with drug-related offenses after a traffic stop Monday, Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said.

Thomas A. Hoskins

Police said Thomas R. Hoskins was initially seen in a vehicle with a driver not wearing a seatbelt while driving on Webbs Lane at approximately 6:40 p.m. Upon contact with the driver and three passengers, authorities said an odor of marijuana was detected.

Mr. Hoskins, who police said was known as an alleged gang member, was in the front passenger’s seat. Police said a bag was located in the door by him, and a search located approximately 43.39 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

The driver was issued a traffic citation and released, while the two other passengers were released without incident.

Police charged Mr. Hoskins with felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and illegal gang participation, along with possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court and released on $6,100 unsecured bond.