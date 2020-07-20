Dover traffic stop leads to gun and weapons charges

DOVER — A 26-year-old Dover man was arrested by Delaware State Police after a traffic stop led to the alleged discovery of a weapon and drug paraphernalia, said Cpl. Jason Hatchell, police spokesman.

Jahliek Johnson

The incident took place on Friday at around 5:08 p.m., when a trooper saw a gray 2001 Nissan Sentra traveling on South DuPont Highway at the intersection of Walnut Shade Road with suspended registration.

Cpl. Hatchell said a traffic stop was made and contact was made with the driver, Jahliek Johnson, who was discovered to have an active warrant for breach of release. Upon taking Mr. Johnson into custody, he advised the trooper he had a weapon and ammunition stored in a bag behind the driver seat.

A subsequent search of the vehicle led to the discovery of: a Smith and Wesson .40 caliber loaded handgun with three rounds and one in the chamber; one box of American Eagle .40 caliber S&W 165 grain – 50 rounds; one box of Estate Buckshot 12 gauge – 20 rounds; one box of Winchester .350 legend 145 grain full metal jacket – 20 rounds; 49 loose rounds of Federal Ammunition .40 caliber 180 grain; 18 rounds of Winchester .350 legend 145 grain full metal jacket; 12 rounds of Perfecta .40 caliber S&W; and a digital scale.

Mr. Johnson was charged with felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony; felony carrying a concealed deadly weapon; failure to have required insurance; failure to have registration card in possession; expired tags and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mr. Johnson was released on $7,800 unsecured bond.