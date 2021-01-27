Dover woman arrested on two robbery counts

DOVER — A 27-year-old-Dover woman was arrested after two alleged robberies Monday, authorities said.

According to Dover police, a 46-year-old man was pepper sprayed at approximately 11:42 a.m. while using an indoor ATM at a Wawa convenience store at 298 S. DuPont Highway. An undisclosed amount of cash was taken from his hand and a suspect fled the area, spokesman Sgt. Mark Hoffman said.

Maria Martinez

Arriving officers reviewed surveillance video and took witness accounts, police said.

At approximately 1:02 p.m., a robbery was reported at the TJ Maxx at 1091 N. DuPont Highway. A 45-year-old male manager reported that a person was seen concealing merchandise within a large suitcase. The manager escorted the person out of the store, police said. The manager was then pepper sprayed as the suspect fled on foot, police said.

Police said Maria Martinez was arrested and $405 worth of merchandise was returned to the store.

While at the Dover Police Department, authorities said Ms. Martinez intentionally coughed at officers and said she was COVID-19-positive. A later test showed that she did not have COVID-19 at the time of her arrest, police said.

Ms. Martinez was charged with two counts each of first-degree robbery and disorderly conduct, along with offensive touching, terroristic threatening, and endangering the welfare of a child. She was committed to Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on a $24,000 secured bond.