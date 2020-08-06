Dover woman arrested on weapons charges

HARRINGTON — Erica N. Row, a 23-year-old from Dover, was arrested by Harrington police on alleged drug and weapons charges Wednesday following a traffic stop, according to Capt. Earl Brode, spokesman for the Harrington Police Department.

Capt. Brode said that while police were on patrol at around 4 p.m. on South DuPont Highway, they conducted a registration check on a vehicle and found that it was flagged, along with its registered owners, for having felony arrest warrants.

Police stopped the vehicle and contacted the driver, Ms. Row. Police began speaking to her and discovered there was a concealed gun in the vehicle. While conducting a vehicle search, police located a .380-caliber handgun concealed in the center console.

They also found a concealed knife, 1.9 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The two subjects with the felony warrants were not in the vehicle.

Ms. Row was charged with carrying a concealed deadly weapon (a firearm), carrying a concealed deadly weapon (a knife), possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. She was released pending a court appearance.