Dover woman dies from gunshot wound to the head

DOVER – A 27-year-old Dover woman was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound to the head early Wednesday after being located in a crashed vehicle and transported to the hospital, authorities said.



Arriving officers found Uniqua Caldwell injured in the driver’s seat of black Dodge Challenger that had struck a sign at the intersection of U.S. 13 and Loockerman Street, Dover Police said. The time of the incident was listed as 12:02 a.m.



Ms. Caldwell was taken by ambulance to Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus where she was pronounced dead, spokesman Sgt. Mark Hoffman said.



Witnesses reported that a Black male and Black female were seen exiting the vehicle and fleeing eastbound on foot.



Police asked anyone with information to call 736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delawarecrimestoppers.com; a cash reward of up to $1,000 is possible for information leading to an arrest.