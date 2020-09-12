DPS arrests man on felony assault charge from February

GEORGETOWN — The Delaware State Police have arrested a man on first degree assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony charges.

An issue for Alvaro E. Marroquin’s arrest was issued on February 4, 2020, the day the assault took place.

Mr. Marroquin is alleged to have shot an acquantance in the head while the two were in the area of Garden Circle in Georgetown.

Mr. Marroquin fled the scene and evenutally the country for Mexico and Guatemala.

His whereabouts remained unknown until June 6 he was apprehended by the United States Border Patrol in Arizona while trying to re-enter the country.

His extradition was confirmed then, and on Friday DSP Troop 4 detectives were advised Mr. Marrquin would be transported to their facility.

With the assistance of a language phone line, Mr. Marroquin was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 3.

He had another outstanding warrant from 2015 because he failed to appear on a previous assault charge.

Mr. Marroquin was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $500,000 cash bail for the first degree assault and firearm charges.