Driver critically injured in Rehoboth crash

REHOBOTH BEACH — A 61-year-old Rehoboth Beach man was critically injured during a crash on Del. 1 south of Holland Glade Road late Thursday, Delaware State Police said.

A fifth offense DUI charge resulted for William F. Williams, 49, of Edgewood, Md., who authorities said was driving a 2016 Volkswagen Passat that struck the rear of a 2019 Toyota Rav4 at approximately 11:20 p.m.

The Rav4 driver sustained critical injuries and was transported by helicopter to an area hospital. One passenger suffered non-life threatening injuries and another refused treatment at the scene, spokeswoman Senior Cpl. Heather Pepper said.

Mr. Williams was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to authorities.

Additional charges for Mr. Williams included first- and second-degree vehicular assault, failure to have required insurance, driving at an unreasonable speed, and inattentive driving.

Following arraignment in Justice of the Peace Court 3, Mr. Williams was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $30,002 cash bond.

Traffic on northbound Del. 1 was closed for approximately three hours and southbound was restricted to one lane during the investigation and cleanup.

Police asked any witness to the collision to contact Tfc. A. Stimac at Troop 7 at 703-3299. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.